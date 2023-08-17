Charri Mubarak Taken To ‘Sharika Bhawani’ Temple In Srinagar To Pay Obesiance

Srinagar, Aug 17: Charri Mubarak, the silver mace, of Swami Amarnath on Thursday was taken to Ancient ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple in Srinagar to pay obeisance on the occasion of “Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada”.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri ji, the custodian of Charri Mubarak, was taken to Hari Parvat, temple to pay obeisance to the Goddess on the occasion of ‘Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada’, as per the age-old traditions.

A sizable number of Sadhus and devotees participated in the ‘Pujan’ that lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Goddess ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ popularly known as ‘Tripursundari’, amongst the mystics, is believed to be ‘Isht Devi’ (Presiding Deity) of the Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of ‘Shila’ (Holy Rock) at Hari-Parvat.

Chhari-Sthapana’ ceremony shall be performed on Saturday at Shri Amareshwar Temple in Srinagar and traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ shall be performed on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on next Monday, a statement said.

The 62-day-long annual Amarnath yatra began on July 1 and will end on August 31. So far more than 4.30 lakh yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir Himalayas during the period. (Agencies)