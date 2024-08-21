Charri Mubarak Culminates With Last Rituals ‘Pujan’, ‘Visarjan’ Performed At Pahalgam

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: The annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak, the Silver mace of lord Shiva, culminated successfully on Wednesday with its last rituals ‘Pujan’ and ‘Visarjan’ performed at Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A group of Sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri, (custodian of Charri Mubarak), security personnel, few tourists who had come from various parts of the country and residents participated in the Pujan performed at the bank of river Lidder.

Later, ‘Karri-Pakouri’ Bhandara was organized, and ‘Dakshina’ was offered to one and all.

Addressing the gathering after the culminating ceremony, Mahant Giri congratulated and thanked Indian Army, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, J&K Police, Health Department, PHE, PDD and all the agencies connected with the pilgrimage for making arrangements for the Yatra especially the people of Jammu & Kashmir for successful Yatra.

A record number of about 5.11 lakh pilgrims visited the Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath to have Darshan and pay obeisance this year.

Mahant Giri appreciated the services rendered by all the voluntary organizations for providing langar, medical and other essential facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

He lauded the services rendered by NDRF, SDRF, MRT teams and Health Department also.

All the arrangements including transportation, accommodation and food for the Sadhus, people from the general public and security personnel who had accompanied Chhari-Mubarak during Swami Amarnath ji Yatra were made by ‘The True Trust’ founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in 2004.