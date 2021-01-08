Charge sheet against J&K govt employee in disproportionate assets case

JAMMU: ACB produced supplementary chargesheet against Showkat Ali, then Statistical Assistant, posted in Planning/ Housing & Urban Development Department, Civil Sectt. J&K in Disproportionate Assets case.

Supplementary Charge Sheet in case FIR No. 20/2007 P/S VOJ (now ACBJ) for commission of offence U/s 5 (1) (e) r/w 5(2) of J&K PC Act Samvat 2006 and sections 109/120-B/RPC, 12/14 Public Men & Public Servant Declaration of Assets and 3/4 Benami Act was produced against (1) Showket Ali S/o Wali Mohd. R/o Nangali Tehsil Basholi, the then Statistical Assistant, posted in Planning / Housing & Urban, development Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K, presently Section Officer for raising assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs. 44,48,078/- in his name and in the name of his close friends/ relatives as benami properties.

During the investigation of another case registered vide FIR No. 27/2016 P/S VOJ (now ACB) few additional properties were detected/raised by the accused Showkat Ali during the check period of case FIR No. 20/2007 P/S VOJ (now ACB). As such permission from the Hon’ble Court for conducting further investigation as mandated U/S 173 (8) Cr.PC was obtained.

During the course of further investigation the properties of the accused included a Santro Car bearing registration No. JK02AD-1563 purchased by the accused Showkat Ali on his own name on 29.08.2006 from M/S Crest Autocraft Pvt. Ltd. Kunjwani Bye Pass Jammu and Insurance Policies of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd. to the tune of Rs. 2,59,000/- on the name of his wife which too had found invested by the accused before July 2007. The record pertaining to both the properties/assets was obtained from the concerned Agencies/Units. Supplementary Charge Sheet was presented against the accused Showkat Ali S/O Wali Mohd R/O Nangali Basholi District Kathua before the Hon’ble Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.

The next date of hearing in the case is fixed for 25.01.2021.