Chandrayaan, Vaccine Success Stories Placed India At Global Level: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, today said that the twin success stories of Chandrayaan-3 and DNA Covid vaccine have placed India India’s scientific fraternity at global level, where even the developed countries are taking cues from us.

Speaking at the 10th National level exhibition and project competition felicitation ceremony in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said this is the best time for India as far as Science, Technology and Innovations are concerned under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the success stories of Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1 and Covid vaccines have contributed to huge changeover of the image of India as Prime Minister Modi declared these as global goods to be shared with all the countries. He said, it may be recalled that India provided vaccines to more than 100 countries and also shared the delivery mechanism through the CoWIN app.

Dwelling on the Space economy, Dr Jitendra Singh the way India is jumping and hopping in this sector, it is projected that the Space economy will emerge as one of the key pillars of Indian economy reaching $40 Billion by 2040 from the current $8 Billion. The Minister added that the international projections are in the range of $100B by 2040 due to multiple and varied Space missions and applications.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is heartening to note that there were 7 lakh entries from across the country for INSPIRE– MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) and 53% participation was from girl innovators.

The Minister was also pleased to note that 83% of the entries were from the rural areas and this is a vindication of Prime Minister’s vision to take the Science, Technology and Innovation in the rural hinterland and at the doorsteps of Aspirational Districts and Blocks.

Dr Jitendra Singh directed the senior officials in the Department of Science and Technology to enable the children to access one of the globally best ecosystems of Idea Exchange and Innovation through the right kind of mentoring. He said, the 60 young innovators out of 440 exhibitors will play a crucial role in the Amritkaal to contribute to make India a global tech hub by 2047 when India will celebrate Hundred years of Independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST said that the young achievers have designed their products and applications which are of daily use and is in tune with Prime Minister’s exhortation to use S&T to solve the local problems and to bring Ease of Life for the common man.

The 10th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC) of INSPIRE– MANAK was inaugurated on Monday, 9th October 2023, where the innovative ideas of 441 selected students from schools across the country were displayed.

The innovations at the exhibition organised for two days – October 09-10, 2023 reflected a focus on national priorities like technologies for the farmers, cleanliness and sanitation, safety & security for women, clean energy and so on. It is now open for the public.

During the year 2021-22, a total of 7.05 Lakh ideas and innovations were received from all States and UT’s of the country. The scheme touched an unparalleled level of inclusivity by representing ideas and innovations of 715 districts of the country (98%) including 124 aspirational districts. The participants included 53% representation from girls. Around 83% of participating schools were from rural settings and 72% of the participating schools were from State / UT Government schools.

Shri P S Goyal, Chairperson, NIF; Dr Arvind C Ranade, Director, NIF; Dr. Namita Gupta, Head – INSPIRE and Scientist G, DST also spoke on the occasion.