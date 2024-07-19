Chandrakar Bharti Gets Addl Charge Of Admin Secy DMRRR Deptt

JAMMU, July 19: In a significant administrative move, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional responsibilities of the Administrative Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) Department to Chandrakar Bharti, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department.

Additionally, JKAS officer Anil Koul has been instructed to report to the General Administration Department until further notice.

See Order Copy Click Here……