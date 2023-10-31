Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out Of Rajahmundry Jail, Thanks Supporters For “Prayers And Affection”

Rajahmundry (AP), Oct 31: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu walked out of Rajahmundry jail on Tuesday after Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to him in the alleged Skill Development case.

After walking out of the central cell, Chandrababu Naidu said, “When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world.”

“In my 45 years of career, I haven’t committed any mistake and will not let anyone do. All the political parties have supported me, all thanks to them,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu was under 53 days of judicial custody. The interim bail has been granted for four weeks.

TDP said that the ruling YSRCP has failed in its attempt to label Chandrababu Naidu as a criminal.

“Despite all the efforts by the ruling YSRCP to constantly put N Chandrababu Naidu under scrutiny and label him as a criminal, they finally failed today. This shows how the YSRCP is afraid, scared, intimated and terrified of TDP,” the party said.

Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail due to health reasons. He has been ordered to surrender on November 24. The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on November 10. The TDP supremo has been ordered to not participate in any other program except his medical check-ups at the hospital.

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday welcomed the state High Court’s decision to grant interim bail to Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the skill development case.

The Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, however, condemned the arrest of Naidu saying that the crackdown on September 9 was not done in an appropriate way.

“We welcome the judgement of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court for granting interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu. We condemn his arrest as it was not done in an appropriate way. They have made a mistake in the past by arresting without giving notice or without conducting an investigation. The method of arrest without adding his name to the FIR is also not the appropriate way. (But) It is a good sign to get interim bail,” Purandeswari said. (Agencies)