Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails Near Gonda In Uttar Pradesh, Four Killed

GONDA/NEW DELHI, July 18: Four people were killed and 20 others injured when at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed here on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI four people were killed in the accident in the state’s Gonda district.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said 20 persons have been injured in the accident.

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, he said.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said.

According to the relief commissioner’s office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site.

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers – Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and has directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. The chief minister has asked the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the passengers injured in the incident. (Agencies)