Chairperson NCW Chairs 5th Monitoring Committee Meeting Of Special Cells For Women

SRINAGAR, July 22: The fifth Monitoring Committee meeting of Special Cells for Women within Police system, supported by National Commission for Women and implemented by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai was held today at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.

Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, chaired the meeting of the Committee constituted under “Violence Free Home – A Woman’s Right” project – demonstration of 22 pilot Special Cells for Women in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh located in all districts of both the UTs.

While chairing the meeting, Rekha Sharma appreciated the work of Special Cells in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and invited the representatives from each department to share their work progress and challenges regarding their work on violence against women. She emphasized on increasing the outreach of Special Cells on ground to reach maximum survivors of violence.

Further, the Chairperson had a detailed discussion on proposal of institutionalisation of Special Cells for Women, J&K with Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Sheetal Nanda.

The members of the Committee suggested that there is a need for further sensitization of Police and other departments on gender related issues.

During the meeting, work progress on Special Cells for Women of both the UTs from 1st January to 30th June 2024 was presented by Balwant Singh, Coordinator, RCI-VAW, TISS to the committee. He also highlighted the measures initiated by the social workers on ground for effective functioning of the Special Cells in J&K and Ladakh. During this period, the Special Cells have reached out to 2192 women survivors of violence to provide psycho-social support.

The meeting was attended by members of the Monitoring Committee including Rajiv Omprakash Pande, DIG, Central Kashmir Range; Dr. Trupti Jhaveri Panchal, Member Secretary of Committee; Harvinder Kaur, Mission Director, Mission Shakti, Social Welfare, J&K; Farhan J. Naqash, representative of ADGP-Ladakh; Qazi Qayoom, Joint Director Prosecution; Dr. Shazia Manzoor, HoD, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir; Dr. Vinay Kumar, Department of Social Work, Central University, Jammu; Ananya Singh, Counsellor, (Legal) Suo-Moto Cell, NCW; Sameena Mir, Gender Specialist, Social Welfare, J&K; Saima Shah, Coordinator, Special Cells, Kashmir Division and Priksha Sharma, Coordinator, Jammu Division

Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, J&K; Tashi Dolma, Director, Social & Tribal Welfare Ladakh; Vishal Manhas, representative of ADGP-Jammu Division; Dr. Yangchan Dolma, Assistant Professor, University College, Leh participated through video conference.

Additionally, DySP-HQs (Nodal Officer of Special Cells at district level), In-charge of Women Police Station/Cell, DLSA officials, OSC Centre Administrators, Department of Health & Mission Poshan, representatives were part of the meeting in-person and online. They shared their experiences and suggestions to strengthen the coordination on the response to violence against women.