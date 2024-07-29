Chairperson NCBC Meets Several Delegations Of OBCs

Ensure secure representation of OBCs in admission and employment: Hansraj Gangaram

SRINAGAR, July 29: Chairperson National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Hansraj Gangaram Ahir today met various delegations of OBCs at Banquet Hall Srinagar and listened to their grievances.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The delegations apprised the chairperson of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring redressal of the same in a time-bound manner.

The delegations raised the issue of raising reservations, restoring pre-matric scholarship of OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir. They also said that OBC hostel facility should be made available in every district of the UT so that the community does not face problems. The delegations also raised the issue of inclusion of genuine sub castes in the OBC category which have been left out.

The various delegations also raised the issue of alleged delay in issuance of certificates to the people belonging to the community and said that the issue needs to be looked at for the sake of student community belonging to OBC.

Chairperson gave the delegations a patient hearing and said that all their genuine issues will be solved on merit basis and it will be ensured that appropriate steps will be taken so that all the community members belonging to the caste will avail those benefits.

Later the chairperson held a meeting with the officers on the subject of welfare measures undertaken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and admission in various Departments, Boards, Educational Institutions & Medical Institutes in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hansraj Gangaram queried about enhancement of reservation quota in education and employment opportunities and directed the concerned to take appropriate steps so that benefits percolate to the last man standing in the queue.

He also said that the certificates should be issued to the people without any undue delay and make the process more easy.

Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda gave a detailed presentation of the factual position of the OBCs issues and highlighted the various Initiatives taken by government for welfare of OВС Population.

She said that Advisory Board for welfare and development of OBC population has been set up and various hostels for OBC students have been set up where the Government provides free hostel accommodation.

Sheetal Nanda said that 15 castes have been included in the list of OBC of Union Territory in addition to the existing 27 castes of OBCs. She maintained that the reservation in direct recruitment and admission in various professional institutions increased from 2% to 4% in 2020 & from 4% to 8% in 2024.

She further added that recently, reservation to OBCs has been provided in local bodies in J & K. She said that the change in nomenclature of Weak and Under Privileged Classes (Social Caste) to other backward classes has not only fulfilled the long pending demand of the OBC community but also done away the confusion which existed because of use of two different nomenclatures for same set of communities in J&K and in rest of the country.

Secretary Health also gave a presentation highlighting the broad contours of admission details and recruitment details in various medical institutions and the earmarked reservation quota of OBCs.

Among others who attended the meeting were Secretary NCBC Ashish Upadhyaya; DGP R.R. Swain; Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar; Commissioner, Secretary GAD, Sanjeev Kumar; Secretary Health and Medical Education Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Advisor, NCBC, Rajesh Kumar and various HoDs of J&K Govt.