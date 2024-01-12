Chairperson KVIB chairs bankers review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Chairperson J&K Khadi Village Industries Board, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, today convened a review meeting with banks and officers from KVIB, Jammu division.

It was informed in the meeting that a margin money of Rs. 122.84 crore has been released by KVIB for establishment of 5966 units thereby creating employment opportunities for 46558 persons during the current financial year. It was further informed that nearly 40% of the total cases settled during the current financial year are of women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat reiterated that the Government is committed to provide employment opportunities to aspirants, entrepreneurs and unemployed youth to ensure sustainable development in the UT. She added that employment generation programmes viz. PMEGP and JKREGP have been devised to encourage entrepreneurship, empowering individuals to start their businesses and contribute to economic diversification.

Dr. Hina Bhat expressed confidence in commitment of the financial institutions in successful implementation of employment generation programmes.

Referring to large number of cases pending at financing banks, she advised bankers to pass on directions to financing bank branches to process the cases as per timelines fixed in the guidelines. She impressed upon the bankers to give preference to aspirants belonging to women and marginal sections of the society and process their cases on priority.

Chairperson emphasized on the need for improved collaboration among bankers and implementing agencies to ensure that the benefits of employment generation programmes percolate to the target population.