Chairperson J&K Waqf Board calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 14: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr Andrabi apprised the Lt Governor about the initiatives taken by Waqf Board for streamlining the Waqf Management System in J&K. She further presented her roadmap of transformation within Waqf Board throughout J&K.

The Lt Governor appreciated the decision of Waqf Board to establish a Cancer Hospital in J&K and expressed hope that many such public welfare initiatives will be undertaken by Waqf in future.

Dr Andrabi also presented a proposal for formation of a Tribunal as per Central Waqf Act to address to the legal matters related to Waqf in J&K.

She also sought the intervention of the Lt Governor for resolution of various public issues.

The Lt Governor assured redressal of genuine issues. He further urged Dr Andrabi to continue her endeavours of public service.