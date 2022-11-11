Chairman Minorities Commission meets Dr Jitendra, discusses issue of KPs, Sikhs

NEW DELHI, November 11 : Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura today called on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and discussed the status of security as well as education and employment opportunities for Hindus, including Kashmiri pandits and Sikhs living in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lalpura apprised Dr Jitendra Singh about some of the initiatives like providing scholarship, training and extending loan facilities at affordable rates and organising Hunar Haat. He said that the Commission will grant more funds for the training of minorities in the UT of J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Centre is committed to provide fool proof security to all the people of Jammu and Kashmir and trying hard to promote livelihood opportunities with a special focus on the needs and requirements of minorities living there. He asked the Commission to direct its focus for the preservation and enrichment of culture and language of the minorities.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme designed to address the development deficits of the identified Minority Concentration Areas, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it will continue to support the States/UTs in creating infrastructure to improve the quality of life of people and reduce the imbalances in the identified minority concentration areas to be at par with the rest of the country. It may be noted that under PMJVK, 80% of the resources are utilized for projects related to education, health and skill development of which at least 33-40% earmarked for creation of assets/facilities for women/girls.

Dr Jitendra Singh noted with satisfaction that under PMJVK, about 20 projects amounting to 320 lakhs have been sanctioned for providing better health, education and other facilities to the people of J&K. He pointed out that under pre-matric and post matric scholarships to the students of Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs 35 Crore has been sanctioned and more funds are in the offing.