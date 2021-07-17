Chairman JKPCC inaugurates Organic Waste Converter at MC Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: To create awareness about various technological solutions available for solid waste management by local bodies, Suresh Chugh, Chairman, Pollution Control Committee inaugurated an ‘Organic Waste Convertor Unit’ and Material recovery Facility in Municipal Committee, Katra.

B.M Sharma, Member Secretary, JKPCC; Dr. Syed Nadeem Hussain, Regional Director JKPCC; J.N. Sharma, Environmental Engineer, PCC; Ashok Gupta AEE JKPCC; Divisional Officer Hans Raj Galoch, JKPCC Reasi; Preet Sharma Chief Executive Officer Municipal Committee, Katra; Anuradha, Scientist, JKPCC; President Municipal Committee, Katra with all elected ward members & other officers of Municipal Committee Katra were also present on the occasion.

The Organic Waste Converter unit of 200 kg capacity per day is an initiative of the Pollution Control Committee and the OWC and was donated by M/s Excel Industries Ltd, Mumbai.

Katra Municipal committee and Indian Pollution Control Association New Delhi have inaugurated MRF (Material Recovery Facility) for the effective and efficient waste management in Katra town.

The facility will cater to the issue of waste management by segregation and recycling of every component of waste like Plastic, Paper, Beverages, Cartons and MLP etc. The facility will be operated and maintained by IPCA.

On the occasion, the working of the Organic Waste Converter unit and its contribution towards management of biodegradable waste in a hassle free manner was explained by concerned company expert.

Chairman also stressed on the need to strictly ensure management of waste in a scientific manner with implementation of order issued by NGT to ensure ban on burning of the solid waste. He also thanked Indian pollution Control Association for solid waste management which include collection of Plastic Waste and channelize that waste to Co process/Waste to energy Plant or to respective recycling Units.

Speaking on the occasion, B.M Sharma, Member Secretary, JKPCC stressed that there is an urgent need to take up such initiatives to ensure compliance of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for effective implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. He added that segregation of solid waste at source is the foremost and prerequisite step to process and recycle the waste in an efficient manner.