Chairman Gen Zorawar Singh Trust, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 29: Devinder Singh Kaluria, and Riya Kaluria, Chairman and Trustee of General Zorawar Singh Memorial Education and Charitable Trust called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Tarun Uppal, Chairman, Nirbhay Bharat Foundation also called on the Lt Governor and briefed him on the endeavours of his foundation in the fight against drug menace.

Usman Majid, former Minister and Vice President J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor.

Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

Dr Sandeep Gupta, Regional Director IGNOU Jammu briefed the Lt Governor on the educational programmes for undergraduate government employees and police personnel, and establishment of Learner Support Centres in Higher Education institutions of Jammu.