Chairman CVPPL, JAKFA delegation meet Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Suresh Kumar, Chairman, Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPL), met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt. Governor and Kumar discussed about various important issues pertaining to the implementation of hydro-electric power projects being undertaken by CVPPL including current projects like Pakal Dul H E Project (1000MW), Kiru HE Project (624MW), Kwar HE Project (540MW) and upcoming project of Dulhasti Stage-II (550MW-approx.).

They also discussed the modalities for harnessing the vast hydro potential of river Chenab.

A deputation of Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFA) also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The deputation led by its President, Mohammad Rafiq put forth several issues and demands for the welfare of the officers of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service pertaining to Non-Functional Monetary Scheme (Assured Career Progression), induction into Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and regular promotions in the cadre.

The Lt. Governor assured the deputation that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by them would be looked into thoroughly for their early redressal.