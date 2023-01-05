Chairman, Citizens Cooperative Bank; former Mayor JMC; BJP ST Morcha delegation call on LG

Jammu, Jan 5: Parveen Kumar Sharma, Chairman, The Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd. Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The Chairman accompanied by Adv. S.Surinder Singh, Director of the Bank and Ravi Kant, Managing Director briefed the Lt Governor on the functioning of the bank and extension of the services to the people.

Chander Mohan Gupta, former Mayor, JMC apprised the Lt Governor about the various issues of public importance, besides matters concerning smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP ST Morcha J&K led by its President Ch. Roshan Hussain highlighted various welfare issues of Tribal Community related to education; opening of new Gujjar Bakerwal Hostels at Anantnag, Kupwara & Ganderbal; constitution of Tribal Advisory Council/ Board; Gujjar Bhawan in Kashmir etc.

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the government is committed towards the welfare & upliftment of the tribal communities.

Mir Junaid, President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) also called on the Lt Governor and projected various concerning issues of Cooperative Societies, farmer community, fruit growers and agricultural entrepreneurs.

Later, Ramesh Sharma, State Executive member, BJP J&K UT and Swarn Kishore Singh, Vice President BJP, District Ramban also met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of issues and demands pertaining to strengthening of DH Ramban, augmentation of staff in some schools, reactivation of VDGs, besides other issues concerning the people of Ramban.

The Lt Governor assured the deputations of due consideration of all the genuine issues and demands projected by them during the interaction.