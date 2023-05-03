Chairman APSCC, former Legislator call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 3: Jagmohan Singh Raina, Chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhawan.

Raina discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters pertaining to the Gurdwara Board elections, promotion of handicrafts and youth-related issues.

Ishfaq Jabbar, former Legislator apprised the Lt Governor about various development & public issues of Ganderbal District.

Later, Sheikh Muzaffar, President, Jammu & Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF), also called on the Lt Governor and put forth the concerning issues of Frisal area of Kulgam.

The Lt Governor assured the visiting individuals of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands projected by them.