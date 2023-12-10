Chairman AJKSCC, VC DDC Kupwara call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee (AJKSCC) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

He apprised the Lt Governor on various issues pertaining to the Sikh community, including implementation of Anand Marriage Act in the UT, promotion of Punjabi Language in School Education, representation of Sikh community in Public Service Commission, etc.

The Lt Governor assured the Chairman All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee of the appropriate redressal of the issues put forth by him during the interaction.

Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, Vice-Chairman District Development Council Kupwara also called on Lieutenant Governor.