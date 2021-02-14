CEO SSCL discusses new project proposals with heads of departments

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 14: The Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) today convened a marathon meeting of heads of concerned Government departments to discuss the projects approved under the Smart City project in Srinagar and to discuss and deliberate over new project proposals submitted to it by different departments and agencies for approval.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SSCL (District Development Commissioner Srinagar) Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Heads of Departments who attended the meeting included Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) and Vice Chairman Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) B. A. Lone, Chief Engineer Public Works Department (R&B) Kashmir S. J. Pandit, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department (JSD) Kashmir Iftikhar Wani, Chief Engineer Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) A. J. Dar and Chief Town Planner Kashmir F. A. Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO – who is also the chairman of a committee constituted to review the impact of approved projects and to assess whether there is a need for replacement of certain projects with new projects – said that it is crucial that projects and their impact are reviewed and if required revised in order to ensure achievement of results as envisaged under the mega project.

Detailed discussions were held on important projects like smart water metering, intelligent traffic management system and development of parking spaces and hawker zones to decongest roads aimed at enabling smooth traffic movement in the city.

With regard to the smart water meter project the CEO SSCL said that further funding of Rs 50 crore is being made towards the project to cover the entire city (the funding will be in addition to Rs 45 crore already provided to JSD for the project). The meeting was also informed that another hawker zone will be established in the city soon. It was informed that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been asked to submit a list of concerned hawkers.

The projects proposed on the occasion and which are under consideration of the SSCL include community facilitation centres, libraries and gymnasiums at various places across city, construction of cycle track with footpath and green belt from Bemina Bypass Chowk to Shalteng, equipment of Old SMG and Sheikhbagh multilevel parkings with smart facilities, development of transport nagar connected to fruit mandi on Bypass, and upgrading of facilities at Parimpora Bus Stand (proposed by SDA); development of solid waste source collection & transportation system, development of pedestrian paths, cycle tracks, parks and junctions and landscaping at identified locations across city, and development of stormwater drainage network (proposed by SMC); development of parks, parking slots, drinking water points and bio-toilets at identified spots around Dal and Nigeen lakes (proposed by LAWDA); and development of water filtration plants, installation of real-time water quality monitoring systems for entire Srinagar and establishment of helpdesk for water related issues and e-billing facility (proposed by JSD).