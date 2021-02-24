CEO, SASB reviews preparedness for Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2021

Calls for synergised efforts for providing best facilities to the Yatris

JAMMU: Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), Nitishwar Kumar, today reviewed the preparedness for the Amarnathji Yatra-2021 with the officers of the Board here at Raj Bhavan.

The CEO was briefed by Additional CEO SASB, Anup Soni about the camp-wise facilities available for the Yatris and steps being taken to further augment the same. He also apprised the CEO that the tenders for various works on Pahalgam axis have been floated as per the approved work programme and those for Baltal axis are under process. The chair was informed that the works shall be executed once the tracks are opened by the Public Works Department on Baltal side and Pahalgam Development Authority on Pahalgam side.

The CEO was also briefed about the enhancement of carrying capacity of Lower cave and Brarimarg camp; prepaid system for hiring of ponies/palki services; Radio-Frequency based tracking and surveillance of the Yatris, registration arrangements for Yatris and Service providers; Heli service arrangements and installation of Langars in the Yatra area.

The CEO directed the officers to complete the tendering process at the earliest and provide improved facilities to the Yatris. He asked the officers to explore the possibility of running battery-operated cars in the Yatra area. He further instructed that main stress should be given to hygiene and sanitation of the camps and tracks en-route.

The CEO impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure that advance action is taken to complete registration of Ponies, Pony-wallas, Dandi-wallas and Palki-wallas and to ensure that no person embarks on the Yatra tracks unauthorized.

Calling for synergized efforts for providing best facilities to the Yatris, the CEO also directed to ensure that both the Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal districts issue timely permissions for pitching of Tents and Shops.