Centre Working On Vision Document To Develop Officers For Rapidly Changing Scenario: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 2: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that the Centre is working on a vision document to develop officers for a rapidly changing scenario in the future.

Interacting with senior officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force and civil services at the 50th (Golden) Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPA) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) campus here, he said the advanced courses imparted to the officers serving the government are crucial to make them future ready as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said the government’s emphasis is on a shift from rule-based to role-based approach in governance to empower citizens.

He also guided the participants to develop communication and interpersonal skills, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh shared his experiences in areas affected with militancy and terrorism where district magistrates and Army officers used cooperation, it said.

The minister highlighted the government’s approach in terms of governance by grievance redressal, development of indices to “guide us” for development models required in the future.

He also shared that the Department of Administrative Reforms is developing a ‘Vision Document’ along with the Capacity Building Commission to develop officers for a rapidly changing scenario in future, according to the statement.

Singh asked the officers to be in sync with the changing technologies and utilise Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPA) is a 10-month long course sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training. Around 30 senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and civil services are attending the programme. (Agencies)