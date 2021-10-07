MHA to grant tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from Oct 15

New Delhi, Oct 7: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that it will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.
Foreign tourists travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15, following all COVID-19 protocols, the MHA has said. (Agencies)
