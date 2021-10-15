Centre to extend all support to make J&K power surplus: Singh

Strengthening power infra, says LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: The Government of India is committed to provide all possible support to J&K across generation, transmission and distribution sectors in order to make the UT power surplus, remove all supply constraints and provide 24X7 quality power to all citizens.

This was affirmed by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh who is on a two-day visit to J&K. He also reemphasized the commitment of the Government to provide 24X7 quality power supply across the UT of J&K for improving the ‘Ease of Living of citizens’ and ‘Ease of doing business for the industries’.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of 6 transmission and distribution projects worth Rs 118 crore which were jointly e-inaugurated by the Union Minister and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

These projects include 100 MVA,132/33 KV GSS Nowbugh Chadura with 18 Kms D/C 132 kV transmission line; distribution strengthening works in Circle Bijbehara, Sumbal, Kupwara and Shopian towns; 33/11kV 10MVA Sub Stations at Industrial Estate Khonmoh, Super Speciality SMHS Srinagar and Cheeniwuder completed under various UT and Central Schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha outlined the efforts made by the Government to meet the power supply-demand of the people.

“A strong power sector means ease of living, industrialization and employment generation. We are strengthening J&K’s power infrastructure which remained dilapidated for the last several decades”, said the Lt Governor.

He further outlined how the UT had attained remarkable progress not just in adding over 150% transformation capacity but also succeeding in increasing revenues by over 23%. The UT Government was already working on detailed plans to add infrastructure, address obsolescence and cut down losses, he added.

“We have eliminated the past practices of delays and have accelerated the pace of execution of power projects. Now long overdue upgradation of power infrastructure and languishing projects are being completed in record times,” Sinha observed.

The UT of J&K presented an investment plan of Rs. 12000 cr by 2025 in transmission and distribution sectors in order to strengthen infrastructure as well prepare a future-ready power infrastructure that would not just provide power on demand to all citizens but would also cater to the industrial demand in line with the proposed investment of Rs 28,400 crores under J&K’s new Industrial Policy.

In the transmission sector, J&K suggested evacuation of Renewable Power, both Solar & Wind from Ladakh, through J&K and presented a detailed proposal. It was agreed that the comprehensive Rs 4971 crore investment plan prepared by the UT with the support of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would be executed immediately. JKPDD would explore the option of a Joint Venture Company between the J&K TRANSCO and any reputed CPSU like PGCIL to execute the projects.

On the distribution side, the Minister of Power reiterated his commitment of full support to the UT under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and asked J&K would prepare a comprehensive plan by including the latent power increase predicted on account of the Industrialization of J&K and by conducting area wise system studies including a comprehensive gap analysis and a future proof roadmap.

It was agreed that as a first step, J&K DISCOMS would introduce a new arrangement in the current year to maximum power to all feeders with the least losses and where electricity meter coverage is progressively saturated. RECPDCL was also asked to accelerate the pace of installation of meters so as to complete the installation of 2 lakh meters by March 2022.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, PDD; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; SKG Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; RS Dhillon, CMD PFC; AK Singh, CMD NHPC; Dr RP Singh, Chairman JKPCL; Vishal Kapoor, Joint Secretary, MOP; senior officials from Ministry of Power GoI and UT Government attended the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, the Union Minister took a detailed review of the power scenario of J&K including status of implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). The Principal Secretary PDD made a presentation in which he presented a brief overview of power demand, availability, consumer mix and energy consumption.