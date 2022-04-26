Centre scraps MP quota in KV admission, issues revised guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Government has scrapped several discretionary quotas including that of Members of Parliament (MP) for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas, a decision which will help free over 40,000 seats in the centrally funded schools.

The move comes weeks after the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) put on hold all discretionary quotas for admissions to various central schools across the country, following a review. (AGENCIES)