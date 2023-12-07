Centre Sanctioned 340 Sports Infrastructure Projects Across India Worth Rs 3566.68 Cr: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned 340 sports infrastructure projects of various categories in various States and the Union Territories (UTs) across the country, including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, at a total cost of Rs 3566.68 crores, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Thakur responded in a written reply to the query “whether the government has taken any steps to improve the sports infrastructure in the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh”.

Sports’ being a state subject, the responsibility of creation and upgradation of sports infrastructure facilities lies with respective state governments, Thakur said, central government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps.

However, he further said, that under the “creation and upgradation of Sports Infrastructure” component of the Khelo India Scheme, this Ministry renders financial support for the creation of basic sports infrastructure such as sports complex, synthetic athletic tracks, synthetic hockey fields, synthetic turf football grounds, multipurpose halls and swimming pools along with sports equipment.

“Further, under National Sports Development Funds (NSDF), the government supports various institutions and individuals for the creation and upgradation of Sports facilities across the country. Till date, this Ministry has sanctioned 340 sports infrastructure projects, the total cost of various categories in various States/UTs across the country, including the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 3,566.68 crores,” added the Minister.

Asked whether the government has set up any new Khelo India Centres (KICs) in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Minister shared data which shows that 1,000 KICs are notified and 820 are operational.

As per the data, a total of 20,489 athletes were trained in these KICs as on November 30 this year. (Agencies)