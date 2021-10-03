Centre provided ‘vaccine shield’ at cost of Rs 35,000 crores: Anurag Thakur

HAMIRPUR (HP), Oct 3:

Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs, and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Sunday that all steps were in the making to wipe out the dreaded CORONA from India and the central government had so far spent a sum of 35,000 crore rupees for providing vaccines to the people free of cost.

While addressing a public meeting at Panjot in Hamirpur district, he said CORONA was a dreaded virus and all should take adequate measures to keep it away from them by abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines like wearing of face mask: maintaining social distancing, and washing hands repeatedly with soap.

Thakur said apart from getting help from the Central Government during the Corona period, he has also tried to provide all possible help for Himachal through other means as well including providing five PSA oxygen plants.

He also inaugurated two upgraded roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna in Panjot, Gram Panchayat. On this occasion, he informed that about Rs. 2 crores 30 lakh has been spent on Panjot-Dharayada road and Rs. 3 crore 18 lakh on Dungi Kanjiyan road.

Referring to other ongoing road works in the area, Mr Thakur said Rs 7.82 crore was being spent on Awahdevi-Bagwara-Dera Parol road, Rs 5.21 crore on Kangu Galu-Kalahu-Amroh road, and Rs 5.83 crore on Jijwin road. He informed that Rs 31 crore was being spent in the Bhoranj assembly constituency under PMGSY.

Thakur claimed that the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, launched during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has changed the fate and picture of rural India.

Due to the excellent implementation of this scheme during the Chief Ministership of Prem Kumar Dhumal, roads have been able to reach the remote villages of Himachal Pradesh.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed the best infrastructure in all the border areas along with the construction of state-of-the-art highways for seven years, which has strengthened our forces on the borders of the country.

He said the work of the Bhanupally-Bilaspur railway line was also being done at a fast pace.

Referring to the schemes of the central government, Mr Thakur said during the Corona crisis, prime minister Modi has set an example in the whole world by providing free ration for 15 months to 80 crore people. In this hour of crisis, Narendra Modi provided strong leadership to the country and the scientists of the country prepared the vaccine in just nine months.

On this occasion, the Union Minister also appealed to the people to imbibe the mantra of cleanliness in their daily routine to keep the environment safe and clean.

Welcoming the Union Minister during the program, MLA, and Deputy Chief Whip in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kamlesh Kumari said Anurag Thakur was adorning an important post in the Union Cabinet today on the basis of his amazing working ability. She said during the Corona crisis, Anurag Singh Thakur provided a lot of help to Himachal Pradesh both through Centre and personally. (UNI)