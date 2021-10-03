Farooq Khan honours mountaineers for scaling Everest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Two sport climbing walls of international standard shall soon come up, one in Jammu and the other at Srinagar.

It was announced by Advisor to the Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan in a function organized by Tawi Trekkers J&K to honour all the eleven mountaineers of Jammu who scaled Everest.

Farooq Khan who was the chief guest of the function honoured 11 Everest heroes of Jammu with “Duggar Gaurav Adventure Award” in the presence of guest of honour Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh, Patron of the Club, Rahul Sharma; Chairman Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu, Advisor of the Club, Prof Lalit Magotra, Co-Chairman of the Club, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, General Secretary, Shawetica Khajuria and Vice President of the Club Mridhu Padha besides, Legal Advisor of the Club Prem Sadotra, Ex Chairman, Jammu Citizens Co-Operative Bank, Parveen Sharma and Ex-President Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rakesh Gupta were also present.

Ram Khajuria, President of the Club presented the welcome address.

However, two prominent awardees, Chander Prakash Vohra who retired as Director General Geological Survey of India and was the first mountaineer of Jammu to climb Everest in the year 1965 and is presently stuck up in USA because of non availability of flights and Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal who is doing his duty in Ladakh could not make it to the function.

Accordingly, the Award ceremony started with the second Everester of Jammu Rajiv Sharma who scaled Everest in 1993. He was followed by other Everesters who scaled Everest in the later years, Ram Singh in 2008, Kamal Nayan in 2012, Sub Balkar Singh in 2016, Rahul Jarngal, Sandeep Singh and Nirmal Kumar in 2017. Then it was Sangeeta Bahl who scaled Everest in 2018 and became the oldest Indian woman to scale Everest at the age of 53. Finally, Phalail Singh was felicitated for summitting Everest in 2019.

The Advisor honoured all the awardees with a turban, a shawl, a framed citation and the Duggar Gaurav Adventure award which included International Sport Climber Shivani Charak, a student of Government College for Women Parade, Jammu, who has so far won 24 national medals and a bronze medal in the Asian Youth Championship, Monti Rajkhowa, the third Indian woman to scale the dangerous Kangchenjunga peak and senior member of the club Wing Commander Rajesh Mukhi for summitting Winson peak.

Later, the Advisor and other also released a souvenir containing booklet with biodata of all the Everesters of Jammu.

Other prominent persons present on the occasion included Prof CK Khajuria, Principal, Government Degree College, Katra, Bal Krishan Sharma, Director Agriculture (Law Enforcement), Amit Sharma, Nodal Officer, Jammu Zoo, Vivek Chauhan, Principal, Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School, Jammu, Suman Lata, Director Physical Education, Government College for Women, Parade, Vasudha Sharma, Principal Elite Public School Jammu and Vice President of Mountaineering Association of J&K Sumit.