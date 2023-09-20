Centre Orders Premature Repatriation Of IPS Officer To AGMUT Cadre

JAMMU, Sept 20: The Centre has ordered premature repatriation of Inspector General of CRPF Vidhi Kumar Birdi to his parent cadre of AGMUT.

Birdi, an officer of the erstwhile J&K cadre, was presently on deputation as IG CRPF.

The Centre has asked DG CRPF to intimate the date of relieving of the officer. (KNO)