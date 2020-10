NEW DELHI: The Centre has extended the facility that allows its employees to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the northeast while availing leave travel concession (LTC) by two more years till September 25, 2022, according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Thursday.

The eligible Central Government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journey, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC. (AGENCIES)