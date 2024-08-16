Centre Effects Major Secretary-Level Reshuffle

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed as the new Health Secretary as part of a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

She will take over as the Health Secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30, it said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named as new Defence Secretary.

He will initially take over as the OSD in the Ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024.

Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas to be next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President of India.

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the order said.

Senior IAS officer Nagaraju Maddirala, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry, will be new Financial Services Secretary in place of Joshi.