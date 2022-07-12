Centre delegates power to Ladakh LG under Electricity Act 2003

New Delhi, July 12: The Central government delegated authority to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Union Territory under the Electricity Act, 2003.

The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, mentioning President Ram Nath Kovind, directed that the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Ladakh can exercise the powers under the Electricity Act, 2003.

“In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 239 of the Constitution, the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Ladakh shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the State Government under the Electricity Act, 2003 (36 of 2003), except section 82 and section 83 of the said Act, within the said Union territory,” the order read.

Electricity Act, 2003 provides the power to consolidate the laws relating to the generation, transmission, distribution, trading and use of electricity and generally for taking measures conducive to the development of Electricity industry, promoting competition therein, protecting the interest of consumers and supply of electricity to all areas, rationalization of electricity tariff, ensuring transparent policies regarding subsidies, promotion of efficient and environmentally benign policies, the constitution of Central Electricity Authority, Regulatory Commissions and establishment of Appellate Tribunal and for matters connected to it.

The said act further extends to the areas in India within which a distribution licensee is authorised to supply electricity. (Agencies)