Centre committed to providing all basic amenities to people: Minister Patel

Srinagar, Aug 31: The Centre is committed to providing all basic amenities to the citizens of the country, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel has said.

During an interaction with officials in Ganderbal district on Monday, Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated numerous schemes with respect to housing, health, drinking water, cooking gas and electricity so that the benefits trickle down to the last man standing in the queue.

“The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to provide all basic amenities of life,” he said.

During his interaction with Paani Samiti members, Patel said he took note of various issues flagged by them and these would be taken up with the central government for redressal.

Patel also inspected the functioning of Rangil Water Treatment Plant in Ganderbal.

He was informed that the water treatment plant at Rangil feed portable drinking water to a large population of Srinagar City through its 51.63-km pipeline.

A detailed briefing was given to the minister about the purification process and the source of the water from the Sindh River.

He was informed that Ganderbal was the first district in Jammu and Kashmir where the target of providing 100 per cent tap water connections was achieved.

Earlier on his arrival, the minister paid obeisance at Mata Kheerbhawani Temple at Tulmullah and prayed for happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. (Agencies)