Centre amends pension rules, bars security officials from publishing material after retirement without clearance

NEW DELHI : The Centre has amended central civil services pension rules which now state that retired officials of security and intelligence organisations will not publish material, including that related to their experience and expertise in the organisation, without clearance from the head of the organisation.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a notification that Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 are being amended.

“No government servant, who having worked in any intelligence or security-related organization included in the second schedule of Right to Information Act, shall, without prior clearance from the head of organization, make any publication after retirement of any material relating to or including domain of the organisation, including reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organization,” the notification said.

It also prohibits officials from publishing without clearance “sensitive information, the disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovergnity and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state or relation with a foreign state or which would lead to incitement of an offence”.

The officials are required to give an undertaking which states that pension can be withheld or withdrawn in part or full for any failure to abide by the rules. (AGENCY)