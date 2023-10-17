Central Railway surpasses Rs 200 crore milestone from scrap sales

MUMBAI, Oct 16: The Central Railway achieved a total sale of Rs 202.25 crores from scrap on October 10, surpassing the milestone of Rs 200 crores from the category for the first time, an official release said on Monday.

The Central Railway had registered a revenue of Rs193.45 crores upto September as against the proportionate sale target of Rs 135 crores, which was 43.29% higher than the proportionate sale target for the period.

Central Railway is the frontrunner among all Railway units with respect to sale percentage above proportionate target upto September and continues to lead on this parameter till date.

Central Railway launched the “Zero-Scrap” mission to ensure that every Division, Workshop, and Shed is entirely free from scrap materials within a prescribed time. It has taken significant steps to identify and dispose off various types of scrap, including overaged Locos, Diesel Surplus Locos, un-operational rail lines and overaged or accidental locos/coaches, giving priority to this task.

The determined effort has yielded impressive results, with Central Railway achieving the scrap sales of Rs.193.45 crores on September 30, marking a remarkable increase of 66.40% of the sales target of Rs.300 crores, the release added. (UNI)