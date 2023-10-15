Central Railway records Gross Revenue of Rs 8568.41 cr for April-Sep 2023

MUMBAI, Oct 14 : The Central Railway has shown its best performance in commercial revenue this financial year.

During the first six months of the current financial year, from April to September 2023?24, Central Railway has registered revenue of Rs 8568.41 crore as against revenue of Rs 7395.18 crore, which is 15.86 percent more compared to the same period.

During September 2023, Central Railway registered freight revenue of Rs 609.50 crore as against revenue of Rs 571.05 crore, which is 6.73 percent more compared to the same period, said an official release.

During September 2023, Central Railway registered passenger revenue of Rs. 574.43 crore as against revenue of Rs. 527.78 crore, which is 8.84% more compared to the same period.

During September 2023, other coaching revenue was Rs 65.06 crore as against revenue of Rs 63.71 crore, which is 2.12% more compared to the same period (other coaching revenue means parcel revenue and others).

During the September-2023 period, Sundry Revenue was Rs 33.31 crore as against revenue of Rs 37.08 crore, which is -10.17 percent less compared to the same period. Sundry earnings mean revenue from Non-Fare Revenue, (NFR), Parking, Catering, Retiring rooms etc.

The increase in revenue is attributed to the various initiatives taken by Central Railway, such as the setting up of Business Development Units (BDUs) in divisions and various non-fare revenue initiatives at the headquarters office for intensive marketing and other similar innovative ideas to boost earnings, it added. (UNI)