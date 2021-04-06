Central Govt advises employees who are 45 years and above to get vaccinated

New Delhi: The centre has asked its employees aged 45 and above to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to stem the massive growth in daily Covid figures across the country.

“All Central Government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19,” the government said in a statement.

The employees are further advised to continue following all anti-Covid protocols, even after getting vaccinated, it added.

India, the second worst-hit country in the world, crossed over one lakh daily coronavirus cases for the first time, on Monday. Today, it reported 96,982 cases and 442 deaths.

Experts say the country is facing a second wave of infections brought on by mutant Covid variants and people’s reluctance in following norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.