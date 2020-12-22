Celebrating National Farmers Day

Dr. Banarsi Lal, Dr. Pawan Sharma

India is predominantly an agricultural country and agriculture is the backbone of India’s economic development. More than 80 per cent of the rural population of India contributes about 14-15 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Every year 23rd of December is observed as the National Farmers Day or Kisan Diwas in all the states/UTs of India to honour the former Prime Minister of India Choudhary Charan Singh with full enthusiasm and joy. On this day the awareness among the citizens is created to understand the importance of farmers in the society for the overall social and economic development of the nation.23rd of December is celebrated as the birthday of Choudhary Charan Singh. He was born on 23 December, 1902. Several debates, seminars, webinars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, essays, functions etc. are organized by various institutions especially on agriculture across the nation. Choudhary Charan Singh was primarily a peasant and always led an extremely simple life. Choudhary Charan Singh held the office as the fifth Prime Minister of India from 28th July 1979 to 14th January, 1980. He is well known for the budget he represented in 1979.That budget was amalgamated to accomplish the needs of the farmers and included everything that a farmer expects. During his tenure as the Prime Minister, he introduced many policies to improve the lives of the Indian farmers. He took initiatives for the welfare of the farmers and united the farmers’ community against the landlords and money lenders across the nation. He always followed the famous slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ given by the 2nd Prime Minister of India, Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was an avid writer and wrote several books depicting his thoughts on the lives of the farmers. He always tried to find out the solutions of various problems of the farming community. Choudhary Charan Singh passed on 29th of May, 1987 but his contributions for the farmers are still known. Sh.Charan Singh’s peasantry background helped him to understand the real problems of the farmers and he did his best to solve them. He was a son of soil and he contributed immensely to improve the lives of the farmers. Choudhary Charan Singh is credited to formulate and implement the Zamindari Abolition Act. Farmers Day is celebrated to recognize his valuable services rendered to the farmers of the country. The famous ‘Kisan Ghat’ in New Delhi is dedicated to Choudhary Charan Singh due to his services for the farmers. Various agricultural institutions and farmers organize agricultural based programmes to pay homage to their beloved leader.

Agriculture sector is unquestionably the largest livelihood provider and is considered as the largest private enterprise in India. India is the land of villages and agriculture is the main source of income for the farmers. About 70 per cent of the Indian population still thrives on the income generated through cultivation. Farmers are the spine of India. This sector provides the commodities and raw material required in non-agriculture and industrial sector. Although the contribution of this sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is declining year after year but still this sector is significantly contributing to the GDP of the nation. By 2030, when India’s population is estimated around 150 crores, the requirement of food grains will be around 334 million tonnes. Agricultural sector is undergoing a structural change with respect to its farm size, cropping pattern and share in the national Gross Value Added (GVA).Now we have achieved high crops production but still there is agrarian crisis. In order to increase the income of the farmers there is dire need to adopt the income centric approach in preference to production. There is need to facilitate the farmers so that they can operate their farm enterprises on the basis of profitable returns. Promotion of agriculture as a true self- enterprise will have to define by the sustainability of resources. Sustainability refers to appropriate use of natural resources, environmentally friendly technologies and protection of bio-diversity with a view to ensure the food and nutritional security of the increasing population. There is need to provide the equal opportunities for all categories of the farmers to grow and earn net family incomes more than they are presently earning.

Presently around 86 per cent of the total numbers of holdings in the country are under small and marginal farmers categories. The average size of holding in the country is around 1.15 ha. According to situation Assessment Survey of Farmers in 2013, the average monthly income of agricultural household at All India level was Rs.6, 426/- and the average monthly consumption expenditure was 6,223. This indicates the vulnerability of the farmers in terms of adequacy of their income to meet family expenses and create savings that can be plowed back as investments on his farm.

Agriculture comprises various sub-sectors such as field crops, horticulture, animal husbandry, sericulture, fisheries etc. and it is important to understand the composition of these sub-sectors and the growth potential of each of these. The Internal Rates of Returns are not uniform from all the sectors. It has also been observed that the livestock, fishing and aquaculture have more growth potential as compared to crops sector. Within the crops sub-sectors, horticulture sector has been registering more growth rates over the last decade. From 2010-11 to 2014-15 the area under horticultural crops increased by 18 per cent while the area under agricultural crops has increased by 5 per cent. The share of horticultural output as a percentage of agriculture now constitutes 30 per cent. It is obvious that horticulture, livestock and fisheries have great potential and need special emphasis. Also the efforts are needed to increase the yields of field crops. Road, markets, irrigation, godowns, cold storage infrastructures, knowledge creation through technical development and so on are necessary for the agricultural growth in the country. For instance, improving of road infrastructure leads to reduction in the cost of transportation and thereby the marketing costs can be reduced. The investments by public and private sectors can play a critical role for the agricultural growth in India. Farmers’ suicides are an avoidable issue if appropriate and timely interventions are made in agriculture sectors.

The policies and programmes of the government should be designed in such a way so that farmers can be facilitated at every stage of crops production and post-production chain. By the Soil Health Card Scheme, the farmer can learn the nutrient and physicochemical status of the soil and thus can decide the nature and quantum of fertilizers and amendments in soil. Such techniques can reduce the cost of cultivation. By e-National Agriculture Market (eNAM) information farmer can decide whether to sell the farm produce or to postpone for the time being.

The Comprehensive Crop Insurance Scheme entitled as Pardhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana aims to insure the farmers’ crops at the low premium rates.PM-KISAN is proving as a boon to the farmers. The interventions on food processing, supply chain and value chain management can help the farmers to realize their great monetary returns from their farm produce. Various central and state agricultural schemes and programmes can also be helpful increase the income of the farmers. There is need for the effective review and monitoring mechanism of all the activities at the field level supported by the appropriate Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Also there is crying need to develop climate resilient agriculture. All this can help to enhance the income of the farmers and also to sustain the crops production.

