CEC Leh lays foundation stone of more than Rs 27 cr project in Khaltse constituency

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 27: Chairman/ CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson today visited the villages of Khaltse constituency. On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for key developmental works, with an estimated cost of more than Rs 27 crore 75 lakh.

CEC visited Ulley, Mangu, Lhardo and Alchi vilages and interacted with public gatherings.

In the Ulley village, he laid the foundation stone of construction of Community Hall under the district plan.

Similarly, CEC Gyalson visited Lhardo village and laid the foundation stone for the construction of Community Hall at Lhardo.

During their visit to the said villages, the major issues highlighted by the villager’s included completion of road connectivity with blacktopping, strengthening of Tele-connectivity networks, reparation of motorable bridges, developmental requirements at monasteries and various others.

Gyalson also review developmental requirements in Alchi village and laid foundation stone for the construction of public gathering Community Hall, Futsal ground, link road to Alchi Dok and the construction of ICDS Centre at Alchi village.

Speaking on the occasion, CEC lauded the efforts of local people in developing and transforming their region and also assured the villagers to resolve all the issues and would work on fulfilling the genuine demands raised before him.

He also extended his congratulations to the people on the announcement of five new districts in Ladakh, calling today both auspicious and historic.

Among others who accompanied the CEC included DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, Councillor Khaltse constituency Lobzang Sherab, Stanzin Gyatso and other concerned officials.