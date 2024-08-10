CEC inaugurates SVEEP activities in Srinagar

* Kashmiri youth pledge greater electoral participation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: Hundreds of youngsters of Kashmir came together with unmatched enthusiasm, promoting the importance of voting and expressing their faith in democracy. The students participated in several programs under SVEEP like Run for Democracy, Cycle Rally and Shikara Rally at SKICC.

These SVEEP activities were inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. SS Sandhu.

The CEC led the cycle rally along with Election Commissioners (ECs) as a part of voter awareness and enrolment. Election Commission is currently undertaking 2nd Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls in J&K.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Chief Electoral Officer J&K PK Pole, DEO Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohuddin Bhat and other officers also participated in the event.

The youngsters both boys & girls enlightened with the vision of democracy showed overwhelming participation in the three events making the SKICC & Back Waters of Dal Lake abuzz with the vibes and flavour of democracy. With every pedal, they reaffirmed their commitment to participate in democratic process.

On the occasion, the youngsters, chanted ‘we are proud voters’ and pledged to be the ambassadors of democracy in the valley. This underscored their faith in the democratic process and commitment to strengthen the democracy, educate their friends, colleagues, classmates and general people about the significance of Electoral Participation.

High spirited eligible young boys & girls vouched to register themselves in the voter lists of their respective areas and encourage youth of their peer groups.

The CEC and ECs appreciated participants for spreading the message of democracy and importance of exercising valuable Right to franchise.