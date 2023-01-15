“Ceasefire Violations Brought Down Across LoC”: Army Chief Manoj Pande

Bengaluru, Jan 15: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday said that the counter-infiltration grid of the Indian Army is continuously foiling the infiltrations at the Line of Control (LoC) in western border areas.

Addressing the 75th Army Day event at the Govindaswamy parade ground in Bengaluru, the Army Chief said that the ceasefire violations have been brought down.

“Ceasefire continues at LoC in western border areas and ceasefire violations have been brought down. But across the border, terror infrastructure still remains. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there,” the Army chief said in his address.

He also acknowledged the attempts being made to smuggle weapons and drugs through drones in the international boundary sector areas of the country.

“Attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs through drones in the international boundary sector in Jammu and Punjab continue. We have brought counter-drone jammers and other equipments into use against such activities,” he added.

Further in his address, General Pande underlined that the locals in Jammu and Kashmir have positively welcomed the government initiatives in the Union Territory and said that these people have “rejected violence”.

“Improvements have been seen in the areas inside Jammu and Kashmir. The local population here has rejected violence, and have welcomed positive changes. They also enthusiastically participate in all the government-led initiatives,” he said.

“Although there has been a decline in violence with the efforts of security forces, several proxy terrorist outfits have resorted to targetted killings to gain visibility. The Army, along with other security forces, is determined to foil all such attempts,” he continued.

The Army Day event started with the opening ceremony which concluded “Guard of Honour” to the chief guest of the event, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande. He reviewed the parade ceremony of different troops of the Indian army.

The different regiments of the army also showed their talents in front of the chief guest starting with their enthusiastic parade.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 75th Army Day.

Indian Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and to honour each soldier of our country for their selfless service.

On this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief after Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (Agencies)