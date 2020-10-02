Ceasefire violation from Pak increased, troops giving befitting reply: DGP

SRINAGAR : Admitting that number of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops has witnessed increase in the recent past, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Friday said troops guarding the border are giving befitting reply.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here police chief said Pakistani troops have been violating ceasefire not only in Jammu but in the Kashmir valley.

Unfortunately we lost some soldier and several others were injured in Pak ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, he said adding but our troops are also retaliating effectively.

He said Pak troops are violating ceasefire to facilitate infiltration by militants into Jammu and Kashmir. However, Mr Singh said our security forces guarding the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) are already on high alert to foil any attempt by Pak to send militants here.

When asked about the Shopian encounter, he said case investigation is in progress. We are moving forward in the case, he said adding there are some legal formalities which are being fulfilled.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said already announced the bodies of all the three youths will be exhumed and handed over to their family members.

He said DNA of all the three deceased youths have matched with their family members and after legal and other formalities bodies will be handed over for burial to their family members.

Three youths from Rajouri were killed in an ‘encounter’ with Army in Shopian in July 18. (AGENCIES)