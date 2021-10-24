CCI delegation calls on Amit Shah, highlights issues of Jammu region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu today met Home Minister Amit Shah, raised burning issues being confronted by the people of the Jammu region and also submitted a memorandum of suggestions.

The delegation comprising CCI president Arun Gupta and general secretary Gaurav Gupta urged the Home Minister to pace up the process of development, generate jobs for the educated unemployed as their number has been swelled badly in the UT of J&K and also take robust measures to bring in peace in real sense as businessmen living on both sides of the Pir Panjal range is suffering due to continuing unrest in the Valley.

Arun Gupta urged the Home Minister to take the desired necessary steps to bring back on track the derailed economy of the UT of J&K so that people can take a sigh of relief which under prevailing scenario, are reeling under a lot of stress and mayhem. The measures which the CCI Jammu suggested to rejuvenate trade, tourism, industry and others sectors include effective tackling of terrorism, restoration of statehood as soon as possible and establishment of new public sector undertakings to boost industry.

The Chamber also stressed on development of tourism by giving due preference to Jammu region, road connectivity between Bani and Dalhousie to give boost to tourism in the region, redefining land types in the UT like Gair Mumkin Ghads, etc, special incentives to hotel and other industries, pollution clearance to industries for at least three years, boosting transport sector by removing passenger tax, giving amnesty on Token Tax and Passenger Tax from the period of 25th March 2020 to 31st March 2022, rehabilitation of the population affected due to smart city project, extending benefits to existing industry in the UT also as incentives announced are for new industries only.

Besides, the CCI delegation also raised the issue of residents of Gandhi Nagar, who have been told to vacate 10 feet land of their plots by an arbitrary order seeking its immediate rescinding.

The Home Minister gave a patient hearing and assured that he will look into the issues highlighted by the CCI Jammu for early redressal.