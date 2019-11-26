CBSE to introduce major changes in question paper patterns for classes 10, 12 by 2023

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would introduce major changes in the pattern of question papers for classes 10 and 12 by 2023 to boost creative, critical and analytical thinking among students.

It is the need of the hour keeping in mind country’s future, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said at the school education summit organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

He said, “While this year students of Class 10 will get 20 per cent objective questions and 10 per cent questions would be based on creative thinking, by 2023 question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be based on creative, innovative and critical thinking.” (AGENCIES)