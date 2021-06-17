CBSE submits class 12 assessment plan in SC, to factor class 10, 11 performance

For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account.

CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage).

AG KK Venugopal told Supreme Court that there may be a moderation committee to look into the difference in marking mechanism adopted by various schools to put all students as far as the awarding of final marks for class XII is concerned.

He further submitted to Court that each school has to form a result committee to consider the marks of students obtained in the three examinations which would be vetted by the moderation committee of the CBSE.

AG also said that students who are not satisfied with the marks/grading through the present mechanism can do better or improve their marks by appearing in physical examinations, as COVID situation gets better or as the situation normalises or as the institutions think.

AG KK Venugopal says that the declaration of results will be done by July 31, 2021.

