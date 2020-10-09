CBSE is all set to release CBSE Compartment result 2020 for Class 12 tomorrow

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to release the CBSE Compartment Result 2020 for Class 12 tomorrow i.e. October 10, 2020. Candidates can check their CBSE compartment result on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Most probably, the CBSE 12th compartment result would be declared in the evening on October 10. (agencies)