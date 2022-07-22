CBSE Class 12th results out, 92.71% students pass

NEW DELHI, July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here.

