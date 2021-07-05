CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2022: 1st term exams to be held in Nov-Dec

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 and12 board exams for 2021-22 session. Under this scheme, the academic session to be divided into two terms, with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

First term exams to be held in November-December, while the second term examination to be scheduled in March-April.

“Academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th to be divided into two terms with approx 50 per cent syllabus in each term. Syllabus for Board examination 2021-22 will be rationalised similar to that of last academic session to be notified in July 2021,” the Central Board of Secondary Education said in a statement. (Agency)