CBK Produces Challan Against Ex-Branch Manager, Clerk For Rs. 51.41 Lac fraud in Cooperative Bank Treghgam Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Nov 19: Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir Saturday produced Challan against two persons accused of misappropriation of over fifty one lac rupees in Central Cooperative Bank, branch unit Trehgam, in Kupwara.

The chargesheet in the sase (FIR No. 27/2016 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 409, 120-B, 201 RPC) against Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Dardsun Kralpora Kupwara and Bashir Ahmad Khan, son of Mohammad Afzal Khan of Karihama Kupwara was produced before the Sub Judge Trehgam, Kupwara, reads a handout.

The case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint received from the then Registrar Cooperatives J&K, Srinagar, wherein it was alleged that the misappropriation/ embezzlement of Rs. 51.41 Lacs was reported in Central Cooperative Bank B/U Trehgam, Kupwara, the handout reads.

“The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted Preliminary investigation in the matter, which culminated into the registration of the instant case.”

During the course of investigation, the allegations were substantiated against the accused Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (The then Branch Manager of Central Cooperative Bank) and Bashir Ahmad Khan (The then Clerk), it added. (Agencies)