CBK files challan against 3 accused for illegally extracting insurance money

SRINAGAR, Dec 7: The economic offence wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced a challan against three accused persons for producing a fake death certificate to extract insurance money fraudulently.

According to a statement, challan was produced in case FIR no. 15/2008 U/S 420, 467,468,471,201,120B RPC before the court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar against Taveen Hussain Shah, Late Gul Fatima and Late Sakhi Shah—all residents of Kupwara.

The statement reads the instant case had been registered upon a receipt of a written complaint from one Jatinder Pal Singh, area manager, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, wherein it was alleged that Taveen Ahmad Shah had opted for life insurance policies twice with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and had fraudulently extracted the huge amount by showing himself as dead.

It reads accordingly a case FIR no 15/2008 had been registered and investigation into the matter was set in motion.

“During the course of investigation, it has surfaced that accused Taveen Shah had hatched a criminal conspiracy in league with his mother and father and misrepresented the actual facts before the ICICI insurance company and illegally and fraudulently extracted an amount of Rs 4.27 lakh as insurance claim of one of his policies by producing his fake death certificate,” it reads.

It further reads after receiving one insurance claim, the accused executed another two policies for Rs 52 lakh and produced another death certificate of road traffic accident in Banihal.

“During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused had not died in the road accident and has managed fake death certificates to avail the insurance amount that has shown him as dead twice, but the fact is that the accused Taveen Hussain Shah is still alive,” it added.

It reads the offences were proved against him and the challan was produced in the court of law. (KNO)