J&K: CBI raids EPFO Jammu, collects record for scrutiny

Jammu, Sep 27: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the office of the Employees Provident Funds (EPFO) on several complaints of embezzlement in funds.

“We have received many complaints regarding embezzlement of funds during the lockdown and in the name of false claims, crores of funds have been looted,” CBI sources said.

They said that acting on such complaints, the CBI team this morning raided the EPFO, adding, “the record has been seized for scrutiny.”

“Raid is still in progress and necessary action will be initiated against the fraudsters and those who have misappropriated the funds,” they said. (Agencies)